Samsung Galaxy A8s official, first phone with in-display camera

- Launched in Beijing

- Pre-orders open 20 December

It seems that Samsung will be the first manufacturer to market with a phone sporting an in-display camera.

It has launched the Samsung Galaxy A8s in China and pre-orders start at midnight 20 December.

We don't yet know a shipping date or price, but it is highly likely users in China will receive their handsets before Honor manages to get the Honor View 20 into shops. That particular phone is due to be launched globally during an event in Paris.

SamsungSamsung Galaxy A8s Official First Phone With In-display Camera image 2

As well as a punch-hole lens on the front top-left, the Infinity-O display has a Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080) with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Due to the rounded corners, Samsung states that the diagonal measurement is 6.2-inches, although it is technically listed as a 6.4-inch screen.

It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM depending on the version chosen. There is 128GB of on-board storage that can be expanded through microSD.

There is a three-lens camera system on the rear, with a 24-megapixel central camera, plus a 10-megapixel 120-degree ultra wide cam and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

SamsungSamsung Galaxy A8s Official First Phone With In-display Camera image 3

The Samsung Galaxy A8s comes on blue, green or grey. There is no word yet on whether it will be released in other regions.

