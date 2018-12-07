It looks like the first images of the Samsung Galaxy S10 have leaked.

The device, which will mark the tenth anniversary of Samsung’s flagship mobile device, isn’t expected to be unveiled until February 2019 around Mobile World Congress, but images have now appeared online. The first one showed up on the Chinese social media site Weibo, while another image was sent to SlashGear.

We can’t confirm that these are authentic photos; there’s even been suggestions that they are high-quality renders. Regardless, it is a tantalising preview of the next Galaxy smartphone series. The two images only show the back of the phone, but just based on that, we can tell they'll be part of the S10 lineup.

We believe the images show the Galaxy S10+ due to the three rear-facing cameras pictured. The Galaxy S10 base model will reportedly only feature two rear-facing cameras. We’re as anxious as anyone to see more of the phone - specifically, the display, especially after seeing Samsung's prototype 5G device and its ugly notch.

Notice, however, that these renders appear to show two different versions of the Galaxy S10+. The phones have different colours, obviously, as well as slightly different camera housings on the back.

With only a couple months to go until the Galaxy S10 is unveiled, we likely won’t have to wait too much longer. Alongside the Galaxy S10+, purportedly to be seen in these leaked images, there should be a base model and maybe even an S10 Lite model. Expect more information, and probably more leaks, as MWC 2019 nears.