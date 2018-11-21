Samsung Galaxy F named... behold the Samsung Galaxy Flex

Samsung will be launching its first foldable smartphone in 2019, as teased during the Samsung Developer Conference recently, and until now it has been going under the name Galaxy X or Galaxy F when written about.

However, it seems that neither of those monikers are correct. The Wall Street Journal claims to have been told the current, internal name for the device, from a "person familiar with the matter" and, if true, the new phone will be called Samsung Galaxy Flex.

Or just Samsung Flex, it wrote in a piece about the other phone coming from Samsung next year, the Galaxy S10.

That latter name is less likely we feel, considering the Galaxy brand is so important to Samsung and all its smartphones now sit under it - as does its latest smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch.

The Flex, Galaxy or no, will using Samsung's Infinity Flex display technology and, if the concept device shown at SDC is any indication, will have a 7.3-inch display in tablet mode, then 4.5-inch display when folded to handheld size.

Few other details on it are available at present, although one analyst said that it is likely to cost more than £1,300. That's the price of early adoption folks.