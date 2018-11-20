The Galaxy S10 will be a tenth-anniversary phone, and Samsung's reportedly planning at least one version of the device with six cameras.

According to The Wall Street Journal, there will be four Galaxy S10 models unveiled next year. This refreshed range could include a regular Galaxy S10, but also, more interestingly, a souped-up model nicknamed “Beyond X”. It's expected feature a 6.7-inch display, support for 5G, and six cameras - two in the front and four on the back. For comparison, the Galaxy Note 9 has a 6.4-inch screen.

The other three S10 models will range in size from 5.8 inches (the size of the S9) to 6.4 inches (a bit larger than the S9 Plus), and they could offer between three to five cameras total. Samsung might also include the ability to wirelessly charge other devices, similar to Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro.

The Wall Street Journal said all four phones will be announced by February 2019, though the “Beyond X” model might not actually ship until carriers can offer 5G service to support it (which could happen sometime next spring). So, 2019 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Samsung. We can't help but think it wants the Galaxy S10 to be a mix between Apple's tenth-anniversary iPhone X and Huawei’s well-received Mate 20 Pro range.

Just recently, for instance, we learned the Galaxy S10 should get all-new gradient colours - just like the Mate 20 Pro.

Keep in mind Samsung is also prepping its Galaxy F foldable for next year, but that likely won't get the new gradient colours coming to the Galaxy S10. Interestingly, The Wall Street Journal used the name “Galaxy Flex" to describe Samsung's upcoming foldable its report about the Galaxy S10.