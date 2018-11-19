More details about Samsung's next flagship, the Galaxy S10, as well as its foldable phone, the Galaxy F, have surfaced online.

SamMobile, which has a stellar track record when it comes to publishing information about unreleased Samsung devices, has claimed the Galaxy S10 will be available in a new white colour, as well as in black, yellow, and green, when it arrives in February 2019. Some colours might be gradient colours, and some might be limited to certain markets. Samsung will also offer LED Flip and Protective covers for the device.

Three separate models of the phone are also expected, consisting of one entry-level option and two premium ones. A separate 5G model might even debut in March alongside the Galaxy F foldable phone, SamMobile noted. The cheapest model of the Galaxy S10 will have 64GB of internal storage and no in-display finger print sensor. Remember, it's supposed to be Samsung's first phone with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

As for those premium Galaxy S10 models, they should feature 5.8-inch and 6.44-inch displays, respectively. And they'll both sport in-display fingerprint sensors. Finally, SamMobile had a couple new details about Samsung's Galaxy F foldable: One model will be available with 512GB of internal storage, and Samsung reportedly plans to launch this device worldwide, in silver and black colours.

