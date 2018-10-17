Samsung Galaxy Note 10: What we want to see

The Samsung Galaxy Note series is one of the best smartphone ranges out there. It combines great design with great performance, offering pretty much everything you need or want from a smartphone.

The Galaxy Note 9 is an excellent device but Samsung didn't change much on the design front compared to the Note 8. Does that mean the Galaxy Note 10 will shake things up? Here's what we want to see, coupled with all the rumours surrounding the 2019 device.

August 2019

£900+

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 isn't likely to arrive until August 2019. We'd expect an announcement within the first couple of weeks, with availability starting towards the middle of the month, assuming Samsung follows the same release pattern as the Note 9.

The Galaxy Note 9 was announced on 9 August, hitting shelves with a starting price of £899 on 24 August. It's unlikely the Note 10 will be any cheaper.

Under display fingerprint sensor

No 3.5mm headphone jack

Premium design

We're expecting some design changes for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. The Note 9 played it safe, so the Note 10 is due a redesign.

We're still expecting to see a combination of glass and metal, curved edges and a large display, as well as a built-in S Pen. Exactly how the Note 10 will differ from the Note 9 remains to be seen for now but you can expect a premium device and likely a great design.

Some rumours have claimed the 3.5mm headphone jack will be no more and the fingerprint sensor will no doubt be removed entirely too. The Samsung Galaxy S10 is confirmed to be coming with a fingerprint sensor beneath the screen so it is almost certain the Note 10 will also opt for this, allowing for a more seamless design.

The mid-range Galaxy A9 introduced an ombre finish on its rear, so perhaps the Note 10 will offer a more premium version of this, like Huawei's P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro. If not, we'd expect at least one interesting colour choice like the Note 9's Metallic Copper option.

6.66-inch display

Super AMOLED

HDR compatibility

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will have a big display within a reasonable footprint. That's pretty much a given. We wouldn't be surprised to see the bezels at the top and bottom of the Infinity Display reduce, but to what degree is unclear for now. Will Samsung do a notched display like everyone else?

It's been claimed the Note 10 will increase its display size to 6.66-inches, which is 0.26-inches larger than the Note 9. We'd expect this to be an Super AMOLED panel with HDR compatibility and at least a Quad HD+ resolution.

Samsung might increase the resolution, maybe to 4K like the Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium but even if it does, the default will likely be Full HD as it is on the Note 9 to preserve battery.

Qualcomm/Exynos models

6GB of RAM+

4000mAh battery at least expected

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will run on 2019's hardware. It is likely Samsung will opt for Qualcomm for the US and Exynos for the UK as it has done for the last couple of years with its Galaxy S devices and Note devices.

Qualcomm's next generation chip is the Snapdragon 855, which could be renamed to 8150, due out in 2019 so we'd expect to see that on board for the Qualcomm models.

There is a 6GB of RAM with 128GB storage model and an 8GB of RAM with 512GB storage model for the Galaxy Note 9 so the Note 10 will offer at least 6GB. It might even ditch the 6GB RAM model and go straight to 8GB, possibly offering 256GB storage as a starting model instead. Whatever the case, microSD support is expected.

Battery capacity is likely to be around the 4000mAh region for the Note 10, matching the Note 9. We could see an increase perhaps but the Note 9 has a great battery performance so it's not a huge issue if things stay as they are. Wireless charging will no doubt be on board, as well as quick charging.

In terms of audio, we'd expect the Note 10 to continue to take advantage of Samsung's ownership of AKG. The Note 9 speakers are excellent so great speakers are expected from the Note 10 too.

Dual rear cameras at least expected

Samsung offers excellent camera performance from its flagship devices so it's unlikely the Note 10 won't. It is not yet known what the setup will be though as it seems many manufacturers are adding lenses left, right and centre.

The mid-range Galaxy A9 has four lenses on the back, while Nokia is rumoured to be announcing a device with five, LG's V40 has three and Huawei has three on its P20 Pro and Mate 20 devices. The Galaxy S10 is also rumoured to be coming with three. Will the Note 10 stick with dual lenses or add more on the back?

While we don't know at the moment, the S10 devices expected to launch in March 2019 will likely give us a good indication so watch this space.