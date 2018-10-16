The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will reportedly sport the Korean's firm's biggest screen size yet.

It is claimed that the display in the 2019 Note 10 will be 6.66-inches - larger than the Samsung Galaxy Note 9's 6.4-inch AMOLED screen.

The alleged screen is also larger than the Apple iPhone XS Max display, which is said to be no coincidence.

The Apple iPhone XS Max trumped the Note 9 soon after the Samsung phone's release. Apple's device has a 6.5-inch screen.

The iPhone XS Max also recently claimed the crown of best display on the market, awarded by DisplayMate in its technology shoot-out test. So that's something Samsung will want back too.

First up for Samsung though - which also currently makes the OLED displays for the iPhone XS models - will be the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+. The latter phone will reportedly have a similar screen size to Apple's largest, coming in at 6.44-inches, leaving the Note 10 to be the more significant firing shot in the screen size battle later in 2019.

What's the betting that the iPhone 11 Max has a 6.7-inch screen then soon after?

We're going to need bigger pockets.