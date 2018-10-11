Why has Samsung put four cameras on the Galaxy A9?

Samsung has announced the Galaxy A9 with a rear camera system comprised of four sensors. Yes four. Why you might ask, do you need four sensors on the back of your smartphone?

Well, the Samsung Galaxy A9 has been designed for the "Instagram generation". It's not entirely clear what this actually means in practice but a good camera is certainly necessary to capture decent images to upload to the Insta and it seems Samsung believes four cameras is the way forward for this device. Or perhaps it just wanted to be the world's first four-camera smartphone. Who knows?

The horizontal camera system has a main 24-megapixel f/1.7 main camera at the top of the alignment, which is the sensor that will be used for generic images and low-light shots. The second sensor is a 5-megapixel depth sensor, which is used in conjunction with the main sensor to create bokeh-effect images, or Live Focus as Samsung calls it, which are those fashionable shots with blurred backgrounds.

The third sensor is an 8-megapixel super wide-angle lens that offers a 120-degree field of view, which Samsung claims is the same as what the human eye can see, while the fourth sensor is a 10-megapixel telephoto lens offering 2x optical zoom. There is also a 24-megapixel sensor on the front of the A9.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 and all its cameras will be available from mid-November for £549. Read our review to see what we thought of the Galaxy A9 and you can also read our Samsung Galaxy smartphone round up to see how the Galaxy A9 fits into the company's line up.