A concept image of the Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro (aka A9 and A9 Pro) shows what the much-rumoured rear four-camera unit could look like.

The handset will be unveiled during a livestream of the company's A Galaxy Event on 11 October and all the clues point to the first four-camera smartphone - five if you count the front-facing snapper too.

Previous rumours have stated that the cameras will range down the top left-hand side of the phone, which you can see in the concept image. It'll make for an odd-looking device but one that could provide some excellent photos.

The image was posted by German website AllAboutSamsung. The site also claims to know the capabilities of each camera sensor.

There will be an 8-megapixel 120-degrees wide-angle camera, 24-megapixel main camera, 10-megapixel zoom camera and 5-megapixel depth camera. The purpose for each is yet to be revealed. However, bar the 10-megapixel zoom lens, the others also appear on the already-announced Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018).

That means we know the 5-megapixel camera is designed to take a depth reading for great Bokeh (the blurring effect in the background of a well-taken portrait shot, for example).

We're not sure yet what the 10-megapixel zoom camera will be used for specifically.

Other details leaked by the German site include the display spec. It will be 6.28-inches, Super AMOLED and have a FullHD+ resolution.

It is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and come with a 3,720 mAh battery.

We'll find out for sure on 11 October.