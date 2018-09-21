Samsung has announced a couple of affordable Android handsets in its J series, both of which will be available in the UK and Ireland.

The Samsung Galaxy J6+ is seemingly the rumoured J series handset we've written about in the last few months. It has a 6-inch HD+ 18.5:9 display and runs on a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor.

It's an LTE Cat.4 device with (up to) 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (expandable by a further 512GB through microSD). A 3,300mAh battery powers the device, while the camera on the rear has two lenses so is capable of natural Bokeh effects for portraits and other photos.

There are 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors in the Dual Camera setup. The front-facing camera is 8-megapixels.

The Samsung Galaxy J4+ has a similar display but drops a couple of the other specifications to make it cheaper still.

The processor is identical, but RAM is dropped to a maximum of 3GB. And its storage will be 16GB, albeit with a similar microSD card slot for expansion.

It also only comes with a single-lens camera on the rear - 13-megapixels. While the front is a 5-megapixel selfie cam.

The Galaxy J6+ will come in black, grey or red. Whereas, the Galaxy J4+ will be available in black, gold and pink.

Exact pricing and availability is yet to be confirmed.