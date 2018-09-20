Samsung Galaxy A7 official, leaves A Galaxy Event to A9 Pro

Samsung has officially announced its first new smartphone in the A series ahead of its A Galaxy Event on 11 October.

The Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) has a triple-lens camera and 6-inch FHD+Super AMOLED display. It was previously thought to be announced during the event, but that will now be solely dedicated to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro, it seems.

Leaked images posted earlier this week turned out to be the real deal, with a smart handset shown in four colours: black, blue, pink and gold.

The triple-lens camera on the rear is made up of a 5-megapixel depth camera, 24-megapixel conventional sensor, and 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

The front-facing camera is a 24-megapixel snapper.

Samsung's new phone runs on an octa-core 2.2GHz processor, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. A microSD card slot can expand that by up to 512GB.

Additional models will be available in various regions, with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

There is a 3,300mAh battery and standard MicroUSB port rather than the USB Type-C equivalent found on Samsung's other latest phones.

It is LTE Cat. 6 compatible and will run Android 8.0 from the box.

The Samsung Galaxy A7 will be available "in select European and Asian markets" from "this fall". It will be available in additional markets at a later date.