Samsung will be holding its A Galaxy Event on 11 October, which will be streamed online. And thanks to the clue the company put on its save the date invite, we are pretty sure the main star will be the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro.

The "4x fun" tagline is thought to refer to the four-sensor camera system on the rear.

However, it seems that won't be the only handset revealed during the event. It now looks like the 2018 version of the Samsung Galaxy A7 will make an appearance too.

Two separate leaks on the A7 have appeared online, showing a hands-on photo and, separately, alleged press renders of the phone in blue and black.

According to @Samsung_News_, the Galaxy A7 will have a three-camera system on the rear and a fingerprint sensor "placed in the frame".

This is the Galaxy A7 (2018): It has 3 cameras and the fingerprint sensor will be placed in the frame. I will update you soon with some specs! pic.twitter.com/IJnHXk56BG — SamsungMobile.News | Max (@Samsung_News_) September 18, 2018

The cameras are confirmed by the subsequently leaked press images. GalaxyClub in the Netherlands has posted several shots of the handset, with side-on, rear and front of the phone clear in both colour schemes. You can see the same camera unit on the rear.

As for the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (the most talked about name for the larger, better specified device), @Samsung_News_ claims that its headline four-camera system will be similarly vertical to the one on the A7, just with one more sensor. The fingerprint sensor will be in the middle on the rear, however.

The phone will be available in black, blue gradient and pink gradient colours. And there will be a dedicated Bixby button. The A9 Pro will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, it is said, at a time others are ditching theirs.