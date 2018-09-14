Four-camera Samsung Galaxy A9 tipped for A Galaxy Event launch

Samsung has announced a surprising launch event for a Galaxy device it says will bring "more ways to express yourself than ever before".

Called "A Galaxy Event" and held on 11 October, the only official clue to what the device might be is the strapline "4x fun". We think we know, however.

There have been rumours in recent times of a forthcoming Samsung Galaxy A9, which is said to have a four cameras on the rear. That would certainly make sense in context.

The "4x" matches the number of cameras. And the name of the unveiling itself seems to be a clue; "A" Galaxy Event, for the "A" 9.

Other speculation on the Galaxy A9, as posted by SamMobile, suggests that the smartphone will come in 64GB and 128GB storage options. It'll be available in blue, pink, black or gold, and there might even be a larger version, the Galaxy A9+.

The timing of the event announcement is no coincidence, Apple focused heavily on the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max camera features.

Its entry-level XR only comes with a single-camera on the rear, so slapping four on a Galaxy handset might attract some floating buyers.

That said, the A9 might soon be overshadowed itself if rumours of the Nokia 9 are to be believed. That handset will allegedly come with a penta-lens camera system on the rear - one more than Samsung's.

You can watch the Samsung A Galaxy Event live online come 11 October at samsung.com/galaxy.