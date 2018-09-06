  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy S10 to have 5G support?

- Additional handset to S10, S10 plus

- Possibly coming later in 2019

Samsung will reportedly release a 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 next year in regions that have started to roll out the next-generation network.

That could include the UK in late 2019, as networks such as EE and Three are committed to introducing 5G before the end of that year.

Several versions of the Samsung Galaxy S10 have been tipped in the past, with codenames Beyond 0, Beyond 1 and Beyond 2 believed to refer to a Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus respectively.

However, the 5G version will be separate to those. It might not even be introduced at the same launch event - expected to be in Q1 2019.

Korean website The Bell claims that the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G edition will be based on the Galaxy S10 Plus. It will be similar, says the report, but with a 5G antenna and modem, made by both Samsung Electronics and its partner, communications chip manufacturer GigaLane.

This ties in with a previous rumour that suggested the Samsung Galaxy S10 would not be a 5G phone as the standard models are still thought to be 4G handsets. Maybe the 5G version will be called something else entirely?

