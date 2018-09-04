That Samsung foldable phone might appear this year after all

We know that Samsung is working on a foldable phone that could be called Galaxy X or Galaxy F, but what we didn't know is when it might be with us. That's been the subject of some rather, er, conflicting information.

However, in an interview with CNBC, Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh said that there is a market for a foldable device and it would be with us this year!

In reality, it's not likely to be on shelves this year but Samsung might preview it at the Samsung Developer Conference in November in San Francisco. We reckon that's because developers will likely be able to design bespoke apps for the device that utilise the two parts of the screen. Crucially though, the two parts will be the same display rather than two separate displays that we've seen in some devices in the past.

In the interview, Koh was clear that there must be consumer benefit for the new device. "Every device, every feature, every innovation should have a meaningful message to our end customer. So when the end customer uses it, [they think] 'wow, this is the reason Samsung made it'."

Samsung clearly sees an innovation as a way to revive its fortunes after the lacklustre reception for the Galaxy S9. CNBC also quotes Koh as wanting to add more value to mid-range handsets in the face of increased competition from the likes of Huawei (including Honor), Nokia and others.

