Samsung's first 5G mobile device won't be the Galaxy S10.

The company launches a handful of devices every year, including two flagships lines. For instance, the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 were this year's flagship updates. Samsung has begun previewing its 2019 phone plans, and it's already confirmed that its first 5G phone won’t be the Galaxy S10. It also confirmed that it’s planning multiple foldable phones, according to ZDNet.

Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh told Korean journalists that the company is working with South Korean carriers to launch a 5G phone - but it won't be the upcoming Galaxy S10. Samsung is working on a separate 5G phone, though it gave no other details to the media, leaving many to suspect it'll be a one-off device distinct from the Galaxy S and Note lines. It's also unclear if it'll be a foldable phone.

Samsung has long been rumoured to be developing foldable phones, and Koh’s comments suggested the company has four phone launches scheduled for 2019: the S10, the Note 10, a 5G phone, and a foldable phone, each with separate brand names. “For the immediate future,” Koh said, “there won’t be a change in launching the S series in the first half and Note series in the second half of the year.”

Koh also suggested the foldable phone's launch is imminent, noting Samsung doesn't “want to lose the world’s-first title”. He explained Samsung has been “focusing on developing innovations" and has solved issues related to the phone's design. The phone, which has been dubbed the Galaxy X, is thought to feature a 7-inch display that folds. It could cost as much as $1,500 when it launches.

You can learn more about Galaxy X rumors from here.