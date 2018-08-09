The Galaxy Note 9 is here and we've got the latest pricing and pre-order info for you. The Galaxy Note 9 release date is 24 August.

Note 9 pre-orders are live now and you can also trade in your device on Samsung.com should you wish.

In the UK, the Note 9 SIM-free price is £899 for the 128GB version and £1,099 for the 512GB version. In the UK the Note 9 colours will be Midnight Black and Lavender Purple, with matching S Pen and Ocean Blue with a Yellow S Pen.

In the US, Note 9 is available in Ocean Blue and Lavender Purple in carrier and

unlocked versions. AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Verizon Wireless and Xfinity will carry the 128GB Galaxy Note9 in stores and online for $999.99.

The 128GB Galaxy Note9 will also be available at Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Sam’s Club, Straight Talk Wireless, Target and Walmart as well as Samsung.com and the ShopSamsung app.

The 512GB Galaxy Note9 will be available at select retail locations and online at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, U.S. Cellular and Samsung.com for $1,249.99.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is also available from Virgin Mobile in Ocean Blue and Midnight Black, starting from £37 a month with no upfront cost. It will be available on a 24 or 36 month contract.

Sky Mobile has the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Tab S4, available to pre-order. Anyone buying the new devices will also get free extra data, along with a bonus 10GB of Sky Piggybank data. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 starts from £42 per month on a Swap24 plan with a 2GB data allowance and Unlimited Calls & Texts, while the Galaxy Tab S4 starts from £26 per month on a Swap36 plan with the same package.

EE has the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 available alongside the exclusive Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G which will be available later in the year.

The Note 9 is available for pre-order at Vodafone UK £63 a month (£79 upfront cost) on Vodafone’s Red Extra 20GB plan which includes unlimited texts and unlimited minutes or Vodafone’s Red Entertainment 50GB plan which includes unlimited texts, unlimited minutes and a choice of Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sports Mobile TV, Spotify Premium or a Now TV Entertainment Pass for £69 per month (£79 upfront cost).

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be available on Three in all three colours - in contrast to every other network Three's pre-orders are live on Friday. All Three tariffs are based on a 24 month contract with an upfront cost of £79 and come with unlimited calls and texts.

100GB Data - £62/month

30GB Data - £53/month

4GB Data - £48 month

