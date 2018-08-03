We joked when writing about the early showing of a Samsung video introducing the Galaxy Note 9, that there couldn't be any more leaks. Now the retail packaging has emerged in Russia revealing more details.

Spotted by SamMobile from Twitter user @dryab, the box confirms many of the leaked elements so far, giving us a full run-down of the specs. Of course it's in Russian, but we've used Bixby Vision to translate it. Leaking isn't without a sense of irony, it seems.

А вот и он. Пока корейцы готовятся к мировой презентации в Нью-Йорке, новенький Samsung Galaxy Note9 уже лежит в российских магазинах. Теперь известны все характеристики до анонса pic.twitter.com/Dj51ohBUxZ — Dmitriy Ryabinin (@dryab) August 3, 2018

The results confirm that it's the same camera hardware as the Galaxy S9+, with two 12-megapixel cameras, one dual aperture f/1.5 and f/2.4, along with the f/2.4 zoom. There's an 8-megapixel front facing camera with autofocus. We also see that 960fps slow motion is supported.

Moving on to the hardware, it's a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution, there's 128GB storage and that huge 4000mAh battery.

AKG headphones are confirmed, as are the speakers tuned by AKG.

But what you really want to know about is the S Pen, right? Well this is listed as coming with "remote control". That's where the newness is really going to come to the Galaxy Note 9. But what will this remote control do? We still don't really know.

Leaks are fine, but until Samsung actually tells us what the software is going to deliver, we'll still be watching on launch day for the full presentation. Fortunately, you'll be able to watch too.