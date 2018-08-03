Samsung Galaxy Note 9 video confirms 1TB storage, shows off yellow S Pen

There's little we don't know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 right now. It's launching on 9 August and just about every detail of this phone has leaked.

We've been tracking all those leaks and you can catch-up with the full picture here, but it also seems that Samsung New Zealand pulled the trigger a little early on pre-orders and revealed everything we didn't know.

Not only has we now seen official images from an official source, but there's a video to go along with it, introducing the new Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

SamMobile spotted the video, which has now been pulled down from YouTube, but is doing the rounds everywhere else. The Note 9 sure looks great, even if it's the same design has the Note 8.

Samsung accidentally posted its Galaxy Note 9 into video to YouTube. Oops. pic.twitter.com/NfzikY4tLG — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 3, 2018

One of the confirmations is that the Note 9 is going to be able to support up to 1TB of storage, suggesting you save more, delete less. That's likely to be from a 512GB internal storage and 512GB microSD card option. We don't want to imagine how expensive the 512GB version will be.

That yellow S Pen makes an appearance again, showing off some screen-off note taking. Samsung also talks up the battery life - something it's doing with its official Twitter teaser campaign.

It's previously been said that we're looking at a 4,000mAh battery in the Note 9.

There's not long to go until launch day, but we're left wondering just how many more leaks there will be.