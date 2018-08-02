Samsung is ridiculous.

The company is expected to announce a bunch of new devices on 9 August, but somehow, it's "accidentally" leaked its headlining announcement: the Galaxy Note 9. It published a preorder announcement for the upcoming smartphone on its website. The page stated, “Say hello to super power” and invited people to preorder the Galaxy Note 9 and be “one of the first to experience it.”

The preorder page, which is still up, was included in a newsletter that Samsung sent to customers in New Zealand. It was spotted by VentureBeat’s Evan Blass. If you try to hit the preorder button, you'll be presented with an error page. The photo on the page is reminiscent of many other leaks we have seen so far. It shows a blue Note 8-like device with a headphone jack and a USB-C port.

We can also see dual rear cameras, a rear fingerprint sensor, and a yellow stylus. Keep in mind Samsung has leaked its own devices repeatedly in the past. Just last week, for instance, Samsung leaked a new Galaxy Watch product on its website. Also, in February, the launch video for the Samsung Galaxy S9 appeared online a day before the device's launch event. Seriously.

For more about the Galaxy Note 9, including a round up of all the leaks so far, see our guide here. You can also stream its unveiling from here.

