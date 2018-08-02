Is Galaxy X actually a Samsung Galaxy gaming phone?

We've been thinking for some time that the Galaxy X is the name of Samsung's incoming foldable phone.

But there's now a little bit of doubt about that after a renowned tipster (@MMDDJ_) said it was actually the name of Samsung's new Galaxy gaming phone.

Since the launch of the Razer phone we've seen a renewed focus on mobile gaming and there's now the Asus ROG phone.

We'll also see the European launch of the Honor Play take place at IFA 2018 late this month.

We know that Samsung is planning a foldable phone - seemingly slated for release in 2019 - and that it's set to be mega expensive.

Thanks to a support page on Samsung’s own website (via Mobiel Kope), details about the foldable phone surfaced online.

The support page is for a 'SM-G888N0' device. The 888 model number has been spotted before, but the new ‘N0’ in the model number suggests the folding Android smartphone will head to the South Korean market when it finally launches.

Korean sources originally claimed Samsung would have a foldable phone ready for show in late 2017 but this proved to be false.

Liked this? Check out Asus ROG Phone vs Razer Phone: What's the difference?