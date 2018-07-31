  1. Home
This is Samsung's Galaxy Watch and phone duo wireless charger

- Some might say it's an Apple AirPower rival

You know that Apple AirPower mat that's been talked about for what feels like years? Now Samsung looks like it will pip Apple at the post.

The leaked Samsung Wireless Charger Duo will charge Qi-enabled smartphones as well as an unidentified watch that will probably be the imminent Galaxy Watch. If you don't have the watch, you can charge two phones at the same time instead. 

Apple first talked about its AirPower mat at its September 2017 event, but so far we've heard nothing. We are, however, expecting the mat to launch this September alongside the Apple Watch 4 and the iPhone XI. There will also be a new AirPods case (or perhaps completely new AirPods) which will also charge on the mat. 

In some ways it feels like we've come a long way since the original Powermat - it's clear Powermat feels the same way as it joined the Qi consortium in January.  

