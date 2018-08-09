Fortnite for Android confirmed, Samsung Galaxy phones first invited to beta

Samsung Galaxy phones, including the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 unveiled today, will be the first to get into the Fortnite Mobile for Android beta that launches this week.

That means Samsung Galaxy S9 owners will also be among the first to play it, not just those who get hold of a Galaxy Note 9 when it is available.

The beta will then be open to other Android phone owners, although a Samsung "exclusivity" timeline hasn't yet been revealed.

It will be available to download from Fortnite.com only, not Google Play.

Fortnite, which is expected to pull in over $2 billion of in-game purchases this year, was one of the highlights of Samsung's Unpacked event on Thursday 9 August. It will run at its best on the Note 9 thanks to the new phone's gaming grade graphics processing.

The game has been available on iOS since March, and since then, it's been sitting at the top of Apple App Store’s free charts. It is also available on multiple other platforms, namely Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Most versions feature cross-play across the platforms, including the Android beta.