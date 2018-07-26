Samsung might be planning a huge promotion for the upcoming Galaxy Note 9, which is due to be unveiled next month.

The company reportedly partnered with Epic Games to exclusively offer the popular game Fortnite. Both 9to5Google and XDA Developers have claimed that the much-anticipated Fortnite Android port will launch alongside the Galaxy Note 9, maybe even as a pre-bundled app. Samsung would have a 30-day exclusive on the massive battle royale game, too. But Epic Games has yet to confirm these reports.

Apparently, the first Galaxy Note 9 buyers will be gifted Fortnite when pre-ordering the phone. They'll also get some other perks like V-Bucks, player skins, and more. And, amazingly, Samsung has worked in S Pen functionality into the game. Samsung plans to also use this opportunity to highlight the phone's gaming capabilities, made possible by its Snapdragon 845 and a cooling “vapor chamber heat pipe”.

Of course, Fortnite, which is expected to pull in over $2 billion of in-game purchases this year, won't be limited to the Galaxy Note 9 for long. Since the exclusivity is limited to a short period, we suspect everyone else on Android will be able to play Fortnite sometime in September.

Fortnite has been available on iOS since March, and since then, it's been sitting at the top of Apple App Store’s free charts.