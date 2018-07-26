Samsung has teased the battery life of the new Galaxy Note 9 in a newly-posted YouTube teaser (above).

The video shows a user - who is en route to a meeting - having to take steps to save battery as their phone gradually runs out of power. The slogan "Battery can’t keep up? A lot can change in a day" then appears in Samsung's traditional Galaxy marketing font.

The August 9 date is then shown - that's when we'll see the Note 9 revealed. We're expecting a Note 9 release date around 24 August.

We're expecting the battery life of the Note 9 to be significantly more impressive than the Note 8, but that's largely because last year's model had a 3,300mAh battery inside - even so our Note 8 can go all day although needs charging each night.

Expect the Note 9 to be able to go beyond this; it's possible you might be able to get another few hours out of it the next morning.

The Note 9 will feature a 4,000mAh battery (if all the leaks are right).

The 4,000mAh battery capacity leaked via a Brazilian regulatory body and we've since seen it on the Note 9 box in an unboxing video that appeared.

The Note 7 actually had a bigger battery than the Note 8, but after the Note 7 was recalled Samsung played it safe with its replacement.

