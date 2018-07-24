The Galaxy Note 9 colours leak again - would you have a brown phone?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 unveil is still a couple of weeks off and that means leaks pretty much all the time until the big day.

The phone will be officially unveiled on Tuesday 9 August in New York and Android Headlines has shown off some more images of the colours the phablet will come in.

This time, there's brown alongside the blue and black colours. We've seen the brown pop-up before,

One mystery which has been nagging for some time is that not one of the revealed colours is yellow/gold. The S Pen shown in Samsung's official invite teaser is definitely yellow/gold. And yes, it now looks from this image like the blue Note 9 will have a yellow highlight and accompanying yellow S Pen.

Samsung has traditionally matched the colour of the S Pen to the handset but there's no reason why that rule can't be broken this time around.

We're looking forward to seeing what colours the Note 9 does finally debut in - we're expecting a release date around 24 August after the 9 August reveal.

What's also interesting is the devices the Note 9 is shown alongside - notably the Samsung Gear S3 watch (there's also a wireless charging stand and Gear IconX earbuds).

We are expecting a new Galaxy Watch to be announced soon and the strong rumour is that this will also be at the New York event. If not, it will surely be at IFA 2018 in Berlin at the start of September.

Liked this? Check out all we know about the new Galaxy Watch