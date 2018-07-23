Someone's already unboxed the Galaxy Note 9

It's easy to get excited about flagship phone launches, but it's less fun when you know pretty much everything beforehand.

It's certainly getting that way with the Note 9, the details of which have leaked so many times that Samsung is only slightly behind the White House in the running for the leakiest organisation of 2018.

We're pretty sure we know almost everything about the Note 9 and the redesigned S Pen which we'll see officially unwrapped on 9 August.

An unboxing video has dropped and, while the font and graphic on the screen protecting-plastic looks a little non-authentic, the camera and fingerprint reader arrangement on the rear of the phone leads us to believe it's an actual piano black Note 9.

The box itself looks pretty genuine, too with its promise of a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ SuperAMOLED display, dual 12 megapixel OIS rear cameras, iris scanner and 64GB memory/6GB RAM. There's also a T-Mobile sticker on the front of the box so presumably that's the source.

Elsewhere, a 4,000mAh battery capacity has also leaked via a Brazilian regulatory body - it's a significant improvement over the Galaxy Note 8 which features a 3,300mAh battery. Then, Samsung was playing safe after Note 7-gate to ensure there were no repeats.

Finally there have been more leaks of a coral blue image of the phone has emerged - while this colour wasn't included in previous leaks, it's a traditional Samsung colour so expect it to emerge, perhaps as a limited edition handset.

