  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung might do three Galaxy S10 models, with an in-display sensor

|
Pocket-lint Samsung might do three Galaxy S10 models, with an in-display sensor
The Honor 10's stunning design makes other smartphones look boring
The Honor 10's stunning design makes other smartphones look boring

- Would you prefer something like Face ID?

New, credible information has emerged about Samsung's Galaxy S10.

Respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the S10 will come in three different sizes, according to Business Insider. Those three sizes will be 5.8 inches, 6.1 inches, and 6.4 inches. The larger two S10 models will likely be high-end versions, as they will feature in-display fingerprint sensors, while the smaller model, which will presumably be the entry-level version, will pack a fingerprint sensor on the side.

Keep in mind the current Galaxy S9 comes in a 5.8-inch model and a 6.2-inch model, with the larger model having a second rear camera and more RAM, among other things. If the two larger models of the yet-to-be-announced S10 do indeed have in-display fingerprint sensors, Kuo has indicated they will be marketed as an alternative to the iPhone X, which uses face scanning to unlock.

The Galaxy S10 is still months away. Samsung usually updates the line in late February. But the company is holding event on 9 August to announce the Note 9. You can read all about what we expect from the Note 9 here. We also have this rumour round-up guide on the S10 here.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours
  2. Moto G6 and G6 Play now even more affordable than ever
  3. Save $60 on the Alexa-enabled Moto G6 phone this Prime Day
  4. Samsung might do three Galaxy S10 models, with an in-display sensor
  5. Galaxy Note 9 and bright yellow stylus revealed in leaked pic
  1. Stunning signed Ron Timehin photos up for grabs in top tweet comp
  2. Save $430 on this Samsung Galaxy S9 and Amazon Echo bundle
  3. Wow! Essential Phone is 50% off for Prime Day - grab it quick
  4. Apple shows off new upcoming emoji including - finally - ginger ones
  5. Razer is offering crazy Prime Day deals like 25% off Razer Phone
Comments