New, credible information has emerged about Samsung's Galaxy S10.

Respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the S10 will come in three different sizes, according to Business Insider. Those three sizes will be 5.8 inches, 6.1 inches, and 6.4 inches. The larger two S10 models will likely be high-end versions, as they will feature in-display fingerprint sensors, while the smaller model, which will presumably be the entry-level version, will pack a fingerprint sensor on the side.

Keep in mind the current Galaxy S9 comes in a 5.8-inch model and a 6.2-inch model, with the larger model having a second rear camera and more RAM, among other things. If the two larger models of the yet-to-be-announced S10 do indeed have in-display fingerprint sensors, Kuo has indicated they will be marketed as an alternative to the iPhone X, which uses face scanning to unlock.

The Galaxy S10 is still months away. Samsung usually updates the line in late February. But the company is holding event on 9 August to announce the Note 9. You can read all about what we expect from the Note 9 here. We also have this rumour round-up guide on the S10 here.