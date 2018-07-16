  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy S8 with 64GB microSD card for just £439

Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own

Amazon Prime Day has hit, with great deals on lots of tech - including a discount on the Samsung Galaxy S8, SIM free.

Amazon has slashed the price to £439.99 for Amazon Prime members, normally retailing for £507. This deal also includes a 64GB microSD card, so it's a bit of a steal - and cheaper than other online retailers.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 was one of the best phones of 2017, offering a luscious design with curves to the edges of the display and a great camera on the back. Last year this phone was selling for more than £600, so you get quite a lot of phone for your money here. 

This version has 64GB of internal storage (as well as that microSD card), and comes in Midnight Black. It has a 5.8-inch Infinity Display, offers plenty of power for the latest games and applications. 

To get the best price you'll have to be an Amazon Prime member - and this deal will only be available until the end of 17 July - so don't delay.

