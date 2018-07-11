This is what the front of Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 looks like

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 leaks just keep popping up, with the latest example revealing the upcoming phone's front design.

AndroidHeadlines has posted a front panel view of the Galaxy Note 9. It's reportedly an official render, but the image does not provide any clues about the software. Still, AndroidHeadlines said the image "should act as solid confirmation of what the phone will look like". It confirms there are few visual changes, with the Galaxy Note 9 looking almost identical to the Galaxy Note 8 from last year.

It appears to have an edge-to-edge design, or “Infinity Display,” though there are bezels on the top and bottom of the device. The only noticeable hardware aspects are located in the top bezel, too. That's where the front-facing camera, iris scanner, earpiece, proximity sensors, and LED flash are all positioned - just as they were in the Galaxy Note 8. The only difference is that the the corners are more curved.

Even the power key is in an identical position on the right of the device, with the Bixby button on the left, placed below the volume buttons. Unfortunately, there's no look at the back of the phone, so we don't get to see if the fingerprint sensor will be placed to the right of the dual rear cameras - a position that many criticised on last year's device. Many hope it'll be moved to beneath the dual rear.

For more information on what the Galaxy Note 9 might feature when it launches, check out Pocket-lint's guide here.