What is the strange Samsung Galaxy phone that popped up on the Wi-Fi Alliance?

An unidentified Samsung Galaxy smartphone is on its way, having been certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance.

A certification posting on the Alliance's website lists a device with the model code SM-J737T1 which hasn't popped up anywhere else before to our knowledge. It is clearly a Samsung Galaxy J7 handset, but we're not sure which one as of yet.

A 2018 refresh of the Samsung Galaxy J7 itself is expected for release in certain locations later this month, so it could be that. But Phone Arena reports that it could be an entirely new handset in the J7 family.

Wi-Fi Alliance

We don't actually get the J7 series phones in the UK - at least, we didn't last year - so it is unlikely destined for Britain.

As for specs, we only know that it was running Android 8.0 Oreo when tested by the Alliance, but as the consortium is dedicated to ensuring the Wi-Fi technology in a handset is approved, the rest of the information gleaned is specific to that.

It has dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi and that's about all we know.

Hopefully, we'll find out more about the new Galaxy J7 handset in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, make sure you pop Samsung's next Unpacked event in your diary, where it is expected to announce the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 on 9 August in New York.

