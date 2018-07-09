Samsung planning something special for Galaxy S10: Three rear cameras

Samsung is said to be unveiling three premium handsets next year, with one of them coming with something rather unique.

The phones, codenamed Beyond0, Beyond1 and Beyond2, are said to be different models of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 and the latter, thought to be the Galaxy S10+, will reportedly have a triple-camera system on the rear.

German website AllAboutSamsung has even mocked up what the rear of the Galaxy S10+ could look like, in comparison with the Beyond1 - the smaller Samsung Galaxy S10.

While the conventional Galaxy S10 will have a similar dual-camera setup to many smartphones these days, the Galaxy S10+ is said to come with three units: a main 12-megapixel f1.5/f2.4 camera in the middle, a 16-megapixel f1.9 super wide-angle cam on the right and a 13-megapixel f2.4 zoom camera on the left.

Each would be dedicated to their own tasks. An LED flash would be present too.

It is claimed that the dual-lens cameras on the other S10s would ditch the zoom option in favour of the wide-angle unit and main snapper.

Samsung still has plenty to announce before it gets to the Galaxy S10 devices, of course. It is holding an Unpacked event in August where it is expected to unveil the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Pocket-lint will be bringing you all the news and first impressions on the day. You can also follow and watch it live online here.