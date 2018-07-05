Save £108 on an Xbox One S and Samsung Galaxy S8 bundle from Virgin Mobile

The Galaxy S8 is still a cracking phone and Virgin Mobile has launched some great deals for the Summer including one cracker of an S8 deal.

The Summer deals include a huge £108 saving on a Samsung S8/A8 and Xbox One S bundle. Virgin is also offering the iPhone 7 from £22 a month - that's a pretty good deal if you ask us.

All these handsets are available on 24 or 36 month contracts.

And, Virgin Mobile is also offering three times the data on its £15 SIM-only plan from now until 17 July, so you can get 24GB for the price of 8GB.

At the time of release, we said "the Samsung Galaxy S8 is a masterpiece; one with a few brush-strokes out of place, but a masterpiece nonetheless."

Add to that the excellent camera experience (which is delivered without too many gimmicks), Samsung's most battery-conscious and customisable software rework to date and what we have here is the best Android phone of last year.

You can also compare the best deals currently available for the Samsung Galaxy S8 using our comparison widget below which is constantly updated with the best prices available from all the networks and leading retailers in the UK, in real time.

Simply use the drop-down menus and sliders to find the perfect contract plan for you. Whether you want more data or unlimited minutes.

Also check out our Samsung Galaxy S8 review