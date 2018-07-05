The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be officially unveiled on Tuesday 9 August at an Unpacked event in New York but that leaves plenty of time for continued speculation.

One of the latest leaks allegedly reveals the official colours the super-large phone will come in but, strangely, not one of them is yellow or gold.

The S Pen shown in Samsung's official invite teaser is definitely yellow (as also brilliantly rendered in phone form by Phone Arena above), so it would be odd if that wasn't one of the colour options but that's exactly what a leaked list of model codes suggests.

The model codes are actually for accompanying S Pens, but Samsung always matches the colour of the stylus to the handset itself. These then are the expected colours to be launched (as according to SamMobile):

1. EJ-PN960BBEGWW: Black

2. EJ-PN960BJEGWW: Gray

3. EJ-PN960BVEGWW: Violet / Purple

4. EJ-PN960BLEGWW: Blue

5. EJ-PN960BAEGWW: Brown

They also match other hints from case manufacturers and the like over the last few weeks. And all the colours listed are traditional for Samsung handsets.

As for the gold/yellow one seen in the invite, who knows? Maybe it will be a special edition version coming later?

Or maybe the list above is not complete. There has to be at least one surprise during Unpacked, after all.