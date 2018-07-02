Samsung has sent out invites to the 9 August event where we're expecting a new Samsung Galaxy Note 9. And now we know why the invite had a close-up of the S-Pen on it.

According to renowned tipster Ice Universe, the new S-Pen is Bluetooth-enabled and so the button can be used to do other jobs.

From what the tipster is saying (below) they aren't exactly sure of the functionality, but pausing and resuming music playback is suggested as well being able to act as a camera shutter button.

The Galaxy Note9 SPen can be used to control long-range self-timer, control music playback, because it is a Bluetooth device, it will do something unrelated to the pen. pic.twitter.com/WPS83xUskq — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 1, 2018

We've long expected the new S-Pen would have new features so this adds weight to that rumour. What's more, the S-Pen on the invite is shown in bright yellow - is that going to be one of the colour options this time around even though it didn't appear in an earlier leak of the Note 9 's colours

It looks like the new handset will also boast a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, much like the Galaxy S9's display.

There will also be a dual camera and at least 6GB of RAM on board. Expect Samsung's Exynos platform to underpin the Note, although it's possible US units will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845.

A fingerprint sensor will also be found on the rear - there's no in-display fingerprint sensor. Instead that has been pegged for next year's Galaxy S10.

You can find out more about the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in our extensive rumour round-up here.