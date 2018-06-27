Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to be launched in New York on 9 August

Samsung has sent out invites to its next major Unpacked event, where it is believed to be unveiling the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

Pocket-lint has been invited to the event to be held in New York, from 11am EDT (4pm BST) and will bring you all the news and updates as they happen.

The event will also be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in person, with the live video to be hosted on samsung.com. We also hope to host it here on Pocket-lint closer the time.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will likely be available to order from later in August, if previous years are any indication.

Rumours have the phone featuring a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, much like the Galaxy S9.

It is also said to sport a dual-camera on the rear and iris scanning for security. The latest Samsung Exynos chip is said to handle the processing, either than or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, and there will be at least 6GB of RAM on board.

A fingerprint sensor will also be found on the rear, while a new S Pen is a sure-fire bet.

You can find out more about the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in our extensive rumour round-up here.