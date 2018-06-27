Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Tab S4 launch incoming following FCC filing

We may not be far away from seeing the official launches for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Tab S4 after both devices have passed through FCC certification.

We've been seeing plenty of leaks and rumours surrounding the Galaxy Note 9 in recent months, but the Galaxy Tab S4 has gone under the radar. The last we heard of Samsung's new tablet was in May when it passed through Bluetooth certification, suggesting a launch was imminent. We haven't heard anything since then, but an FCC filing is more of a confirmation it will be launching soon.

The filing refers to the Galaxy Note 9 with the model number SM-N960F, which follows on from the Note 8's SM-N950 model number. However US Galaxy flagships usually have model numbers ending in 'U', while 'F' is for European/International models with Exynos processors. It's a little strange considering FCC filings refer to US products.

The Galaxy Tab S4 meanwhile has the model number SM-T835, which infers it's an LTE model that will likely arrive on Verizon in the US. There is also an image of the back of the Tab S4 within the filing, which shows a design similar to the Tab S3. There's a camera location at the top in the centre, although it's slightly lower down, and it will once again have speakers tuned by AKG. It looks as though the Tab S4 could be slightly taller than its predecessor, suggesting a larger screen.

With the FCC filing appearing now, it's highly likely both devices will launch within the next couple of months, which would tie in with Bloomberg's claims of a 9 August event in New York, for the Note 9 at least.