Samsung Galaxy S10 to ditch iris scanning, but gain triple-lens camera

We're still a few months away from the Galaxy S10 being officially unveiled - some report have said we could see it as soon as CES in January 2019 - but the rumour mill has gone into overdrive lately. The latest murmurings regarding Samsung's next Galaxy S flagship, which will be celebrating its tenth generation, may lose one feature but gain what could be regarded as a more useful one.

According to a report from Korean news outlet The Bell (via SamMobile), Samsung will ditch its iris scanning technology in the Galaxy S10. However this is because the South Korean tech giant has supposedly partnered with Israeli company Mantis to develop a 3D face scanning module. Samsung has reportedly ordered parts for the Galaxy S10 from everyone apart from the company that supplied its iris scanning technology.

A 3D scanning module will allow the S10 to continue to use facial recognition for security as well as aid with more complex AR Emoji. The Bell's report also says once again that the Galaxy S10 will be the first Samsung smartphone to use an in-display fingerprint sensor, so we're pretty convinced this feature is confirmed.

The report adds that Samsung will release the Galaxy S10 in two sizes: 5.8-inch and 6.3-inch, however a second report from ET News says that there will in fact be a third model. The Galaxy S10 is said to have the internal codename Beyond and ET News' report refers to Beyond 0, Beyond 1 and Beyond 2.

Beyond 0 and 1 will both have 5.8-inch screens, one flat and one curved, but Beyond 2 will be the Plus-sized variant with a 6.3-inch screen and a triple-lens camera. It's not the first time we've heard the S10 may get three lenses, but again, the report doesn't give any technical details about the camera, so we have to take it with a pinch of salt for now.

It's an interesting idea though and given the importance of the Galaxy S10, we certainly believe Samsung will want to pull out all the stops, so a triple-lens camera could well be a possibility, especially given it's been mentioned more than once.