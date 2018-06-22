  1. Home
Stunning Titanium Grey Samsung Galaxy S9 now on pre-order from Carphone Warehouse

|
Samsung has a new colour for the Galaxy S9 and S9+: Titanium Grey, and you can pre-order it now exclusively at Carphone Warehouse in the UK. Both phones have currently only been available in purple, black and blue, but grey is definitely the hot colour right now.

Carphone Warehouse is offering the Samsung Galaxy S9+ in Titanium Grey, SIM-free with 256GB storage for £869, or you can get the smaller Galaxy S9 SIM-free for £739.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is one of the top phones of the year, offering a great camera experience in a quality package with a luscious Infinity Display. There's plenty of power, as well as the convenience of features like a 3.5mm headphone socket and microSD card support.

The design didn't change a lot since the Galaxy S8, but it's a better device overall, especially when it comes to the camera. Competition is fierce in 2018, but Samsung's flagship is still a great choice.

If Titanium Grey isn't for you, be sure to check out out best Samsung Galaxy S9 deals and Galaxy S9+ deals.

