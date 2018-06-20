Samsung Galaxy Note 9 front panel shows up, notch-free

It seems Samsung really isn't getting onboard with trend for notches. A leaked image supposedly of the front panel of the upcoming Galaxy Note 9 has recently been shared online by usually reliable leaker Ice Universe, and there's not a notch in sight.

The Twitter tipster has been pretty accurate with Samsung leaks in the past - and has recently leaked an image that could well be the Galaxy S10 - so we're certainly taking note of this one. While Samsung may not be conforming the notch trend, it does appear to have reduced the size of the bezels on the Galaxy Note 9, leaving just enough room for the front-facing camera and sensors.

Screen Panel of Galaxy Note9 pic.twitter.com/OPcMOhGVSN — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) 19 June 2018

Speaking of which, there appears to be an extra sensor compared to the Galaxy Note 8, meaning the Note 9 could be getting facial recognition security features and AR Emoji. Elsewhere, the design of the Note 9 doesn't differ to drastically to its predecessor. We're expecting a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with 18.5:9 ratio.

As for the reason Samsung isn't getting onboard the notch train; it could be because it produces its own displays and so can make design choices itself. Most manufacturers get their displays from third party panel makers, so if they make screens with notches, that's what the phone manufacturers have to use. The more phones that use notches, the greater the demand, meaning less demand for screens without notches. This then puts the price up, so OEMs sometimes have no choice but to use notched displays.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to launch around late July, after Samsung supposedly brought forward the release date to help get a jump on Apple, who is expected to release three new iPhones in September.