Samsung Galaxy X foldable smartphone could cost nearly $2,000 at launch

You may want to start saving if you plan to be one of the first to get Samsung's long-rumoured foldable Galaxy X smartphone, remember this is just a given name at the moment, an official name hasn't been confirmed.

That's because Kim Jang-yeol, head of research at Golden Bridge Investments predicts that the Galaxy X will cost around 2 million won or $1,850 before carrier subsidies.

Many winced at the $1,000 asking price of the iPhone X when it launched, so adding nearly another thousand on to that will certainly put the Galaxy X out of reach of many consumers. However, the Galaxy X could well be the very first foldable phone to market, so you would be buying a piece of history.

The current belief is that Samsung will begin mass production of the Galaxy X in November this year, before officially unveiling it at MWC 2019. The company is apparently most interested in being the "world's first" to market with a foldable phone, and sales of the device are less important.

There are also suggestions saying Samsung will show off prototype models to mobile carrier partners at CES 2019 behind closed doors. The Galaxy X is said to feature a 7.3-inch OLED display when unfolded, which will shrink down to 4.5-inches when it's folded up.

This screen will be on the inside of the phone, so a secondary display will be on the outside so the phone can be used in folded or unfolded state. Samsung may only produce limited quantities of the Galaxy X, somewhere in the region of 300,000 - 500,000 to gauge market reaction before deciding whether or not to ramp up production.

Other smartphone manufacturers such as Oppo, Huawei and LG are expected to follow suit with foldable devices, although it may well depend on the success of Samsung's device first.