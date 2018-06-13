  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to get larger battery thanks to horizontal camera

Some recent renders of the Galaxy Note 9 show Samsung has reverted to a horizontal camera design after opting for a vertical array on the Galaxy S9 duo. At first, it could have just been a case of Samsung sticking to one design for the Note series and another for the S series.

However usually-reliable Twitter tipster Ice Universe has weighed in to suggest Samsung has gone for the horizontal design so that it can fit in a much larger battery, a 4,000mAh battery to be precise. A vertical camera module would take up more space inside the phone - as seen in Ice Universe's diagram - while a horizontal module frees it up. 

Ice UniverseSamsung Galaxy Note 9 to get larger battery thanks to horizontal camera image 2

The Galaxy Note 9 already needs more space than the Galaxy S devices as it needs to house an S Pen stylus as well. The Note 9 is also a large device with a big screen, so needs all the power it can get. Ice Universe has previously said it will come with either a 3,850mAh or 4,000mAh battery - he has since said it will be 4,000mAh - both of which will trump the 3,500mAh battery found in the Galaxy S9+.

The final design of the Galaxy Note 9 hasn't been confirmed by Samsung itself just yet, however given the number of leaks and renders showing the horizontal array, we wouldn't expect to see anything else come launch day. What is also apparent from the renders is that Samsung has stuck with a physical fingerprint sensor, instead of one embedded in the display, that will likely feature in the Galaxy S10 instead

