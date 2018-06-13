  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung may embed earpiece in Galaxy S10 display

|
Pocket-lint Samsung may embed earpiece in Galaxy S10 display
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?By Britta O'Boyle

Samsung isn't expected to implement a notch design in its future smartphones, but it will want to increase the screen-to-body ratio of its devices to keep up with the competition. To that end, a report out of South Korea says that Samsung will utilise a new technology it has been developing that will see the earpiece integrated right into the display. 

The thinking is the technology will find its way into the Galaxy S10, which is expected to be unveiled in March, but could even be launched as early as CES in January. The report adds that Samsung use its sound-emitting OLED technology in a 6.2-inch panel, which coincidentally is the size expected for the S10. The panel will use vibration and bone conduction technology to transmit sound in the 100 - 8000Hz range that can only be heard when pressed to the ear. 

The entire panel won't be able to transmit sound, like Sony's OLED TVs, but just the top half of the display will feature the technology. It's not a completely farfetched idea either, as Samsung has already demonstrated its "Sound integrated into display" technology at the Society of Information Displays conference in May. 

Removing the earpiece will free up some space at the top of the Galaxy S10 to increase the screen real estate area. There will still likely need to be a bezel to house the front-facing camera and sensors for facial recognition because as we said earlier, Samsung is highly unlikely to adopt a notch design. 

Samsung wouldn't be the first to market with sound-in-screen technology though, as Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has recently implemented it in the NEX smartphone. Samsung's efforts however would be available on a much wider scale, as the Vivo NEX is only available in China. 

The Galaxy S10 is expected to introduce some brand new features such as an in-display fingerprint sensor (something that has been rumoured since the Galaxy S8) a super-sharp 600ppi display and maybe even a triple-lens camera. 

PopularIn Phones
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
  2. iPhone XI, iPhone 11 or iPhone X Plus: What's the story so far with the new 2018 iPhones?
  3. Vivo NEX initial review: The future-thinking smartphone from China
  4. Samsung may embed earpiece in Galaxy S10 display
  5. iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to know
  1. Best Honor 10 tips and tricks: The ultimate EMUI 8.1 masterclass
  2. This is the OnePlus 6 Silk White in pictures, back in stock
  3. Google's AR Stickers come to first phone outside its own Pixel line
  4. Huawei Mate 20 to feature huge 7-inch screen, according to report
  5. Nokia 5.1 Plus renders show a mid-ranger with notch, dual cameras
Comments