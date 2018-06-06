  1. Home
  Phones
  Phone news
  Samsung phone news

These Samsung Galaxy Note 9 renders don't show an in-display fingerprint sensor

  • It's looks like the Note 8

Samsung is expected to announce the Note 9 this summer, but a noted leaker has just posted renders of the upcoming device.

Steve H, also known as @OnLeaks, not only posted rendered images but also a 360-degree video of the Note 9 (via 91Mobiles.com). While @OnLeaks has a great track record with predictions, keep in mind these are not official renders of the Note 9 that have leaked. These are essentially concepts based on rumours and leaked information and should be treated as such.

As you can see, the Note 9 looks like its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The most obvious changes are on the rear of the device: A rounded rectangle-shaped fingerprint scanner moved to below the dual-camera setup and adjusted to a horizontal setup. This appears to contrast older, persistent rumours that claimed the Note 9 would feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

We can also see the headphone jack remains on the Note 9, and that the front display doesn’t have a notch. There are also hardware buttons on the side, with a volume rocker and power button on the left, and the Samsung Bixby button on the right. And that's about all we can glean from these images and video. We don't get to see inside the phone at all, so that's still a mystery.

For more leaks and rumours, see our roundup.

