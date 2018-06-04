Samsung Galaxy S10 in-display sensor confirmed; triple-lens camera suggested

Samsung has finally settled on using Qualcomm's ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor in the Galaxy S10 according to Korean news outlet ET News (via MySmartPrice). The same publication claimed just last week that Samsung was likely turning to Qualcomm for its sensor, instead of developing its own, but now the news has been confirmed by Samsung itself.

A statement from the South Korean tech giant reads: "Samsung Electronics has decided to commercialise the display fingerprint reader on the Galaxy S10. We know Samsung Display is in charge of the display and Qualcomm is in the spotlight." Qualcomm's ultrasonic sensor will be more accurate than some other in-display sensors we've seen from Chinese phone manufacturers, as it emits ultrasonic waves that can detect minute details in a users' fingerprint.

Another feature said to make its way into the Galaxy S10 is a triple-lens camera. The news comes via Sammobile, and obviously wouldn't be the first time we've seen a triple-lens camera in a smartphone, but after seeing the photos the Huawei P20 Pro can produce, it's no surprise to see other manufacturers wanting to implement similar systems in their devices.

No exact details of Samsung's alleged triple-lens system have been confirmed, by KB Securities analyst Kim Dong-won says it will be a feature of the Galaxy S10. He adds that there will be a 3D sensor in the phone, presumably on the front for facial recognition purposes. While Samsung wouldn't be first to market with three lenses, it claims it would rather provide a better user experience than be the first to introduce a new technology. Hopefully then we can expect great things from Samsung's camera.

Apple is said to be developing a triple-lens camera system too, although as for when we see it remains unclear. Some reports say it won't arrive until 2019, while others say it will feature on the iPhone X Plus due to be unveiled later this year in September.