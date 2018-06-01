Samsung could unveil its Galaxy Note 9 early this year on 9 August

Samsung will announce its next Note on 9 August, according to a report.

Bloomberg claimed the Galaxy Note 9 will be unveiled two weeks earlier than the Note 8 was announced last year. Samsung also plans to release the phone by the end of August, the report added. Keep in mind that, last year, the Note 8 went on sale after the iPhone 8 and iPhone X had been announced in September. Allegedly, Samsung had hoped to announce the Note 9 even earlier this year.

It's believed Samsung wants the Galaxy Note 9 to get a jump on Apple's three new iPhones and for the Galaxy S10 to be launched soon after to entice customers. However, a report earlier this week said that Note 9 was delayed from July to August due to last-minute changes. If Samsung was to follow a similar launch cycle to 2017, the Note 9 should be unveiled in August and released in September.

Bloomberg said Samsung wants to focus on the upgraded camera in the Note 9. The phone is also expected to come with a new Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 845, in some markets. For more rumours about this upcoming phone, see our round-up here.