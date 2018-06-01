Samsung will launch its Galaxy J6 mid-ranger in UK this summer

Samsung has announced a new Galaxy phone: the Samsung Galaxy J6.

The Galaxy J6 features a 5.6-inch Super AMOLED full-front display, 1.6GHz Octa-Core chip, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a micro-SD slot, a rear fingerprint scanner, and a 3,000 mAh battery. In terms of cameras, it has a 13-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel front camera with an LED flash. This phone also includes some of Samsung's fancier features, like the Galaxy S9's AR Emoji.

The new Galaxy J6 is clearly a mid-range device that will give the Moto G6 a run for its money. It's a strong phone with a stunning screen, but due to the meager camera upgrades and only decent battery life, it feels like Samsung isn't trying to wow us here. Instead, it wants to offer the Galaxy brand to those who aren't willing to shell out tonnes of money on a pricey Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus.

Samsung said the new Galaxy J6 will be available in three colours: black, lavender, and gold. Keep in mind the phone recently launched in India first, but now it's headed to the UK. It will launch "this summer with selected partners". We don't yet know when exactly or pricing details.