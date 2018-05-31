Samsung Galaxy S10 to use in-display fingerprint sensor courtesy of Qualcomm

Rumours suggesting the Samsung Galaxy S10 will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor are nothing new anymore. We've been hearing for a couple of years that Samsung will eventually introduce the technology but so far have yet to see anything. Now, according to a report from Korean news outlet ET News (via SamMobile), the Galaxy S10 will finally get an in-display ultrasonic sensor, courtesy of Qualcomm.

That last bit is a little unexpected, since a few weeks ago, another report out of Korea said that Samsung was in fact working on its own ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that it would then integrate with other non-smartphone devices, such as smart home devices and home appliances.

It's possible that Samsung either wasn't working on its own sensor at all, or it hit a few obstacles and would rather turn to Qualcomm, whose ultrasonic sensors have been available for some time, so that it get the technology into the S10 duo. Qualcomm's ultrasonic in-display sensor will be more accurate than the optical ones we've seen come out of China on phones from Vivo and Huawei, as it transmits an ultrasonic pulse to read all the tiny details of your fingerprint.

It can even measure your heart rate and blood flow and also work underwater - so a slight splash from the rain shouldn't pose any problems.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ are expected to be announced much earlier in 2019 than previous years, perhaps even as early as CES in January. The company reportedly wants to launch the S10 duo there, so it can launch its long-rumoured foldable smartphone at MWC in February.