Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date, news and rumours: What we know so far

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is some way off - in early 2019 - but we're already hearing a bunch of rumours about what form the device will take.

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ were evolutions of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ really, so we're expecting big things from a reinvented handset next year.

Some headline features expected include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor as well as 5G connectivity and a super-sharp display.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S10 smartphones will be launched earlier in the year than their predecessors, according to a report from the Korea Herald.

The Galaxy S10 meanwhile would be announced in March if it was to follow a similar cycle to the S9, but it's now believed it will be announced as early as January at CES 2019.

Added to this, sources say Samsung may finally introduce its much-rumoured foldable smartphone at Mobile World Congress 2019 in February.

The design is expected to stay relatively similar to Samsung's previous handsets, but expect an edge-to-edge infinity display and no notch - Samsung looks to be staying away from that and it's fast becoming a USP of Samsung handsets as everyone else goes down that route.

There's a good chance that Samsung will shave some millimetres off the bezels, although the rumoured display specs mean the two new phones will be slightly larger than their predecessors.

Korean website The Bell claims that Samsung's 2019 flagship handset, which will be released as part of the 10th anniversary of the Galaxy range, will go by the name "Beyond" throughout its development process.

It cites the "parts industry" as the source. It says that the name has been shared with partners already.

We're hearing there will be an in-display fingerprint sensor - see below, but it's also been rumoured that there will be a super-sharp display.

That could mean a pixel density of a staggering 600ppi. At least, that's according to notable Twitter tipster Ice Universe. Ice Universe has been pretty accurate with Samsung leaks in the past.

Rumored that the screen resolution of the Galaxy S10 will exceed 600PPI — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) 14 May 2018

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ already offer incredibly sharp displays, with 570 and 530ppi respectively, but 600 would be an incredible improvement.

The 600ppi will likely be for the smaller S10, whereas the Galaxy S10+ (if there is one) will take a slight dip in density. For Samsung to achieve 600ppi in a similar 5.8-inch screen as the Galaxy S9, the resolution of the display will need to be increased to near 4K quality.

We're hearing the S10 will once again use Samsung's Infinity Display, but will increase in size ever so slightly, to 5.8-inches (up from 5.77) and 6.3-inches (up from 6.22) for the S10 and S10 Plus respectively.

The display design has reportedly been finalised and will go into production in November, however, things can of course change between now and then.

This would tie in with reports that Samsung will begin production of the foldable screen for its Galaxy X smartphone. While the Galaxy S10 will be the 10th anniversary for the Galaxy S-series, it will be a separate device to the Galaxy X.

Ice Universe states that the phone will be a 5G handset and feature a dedicated neural processing chip.

Here's his full, estimated spec list:

AI-specific chipset, with CPU, GPU and separate neural processor

5G modem

UFS 3.0 storage

LPDDR5 RAM

93 per cent or more screen-to-body ratio

9th-generation mobile Super AMOLED display

3D AI processing with camera

L-shaped battery

It's a fair bet that the new handset will run Samsung's own TouchWiz interface on top of the forthcoming Android P. It's also likely the next-generation Bixby will be involved as well; we know a new version of the voice assistant will make its debut in the Galaxy Note 9.

The development of an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor may determine when the Galaxy S10 will be launched.

Korean news site The Bell revealed the Galaxy S10 will finally get an in-display fingerprint sensor, something that was once rumoured for the Galaxy S9.

It's being reported that the feature will make its way into the Galaxy Note 9 first, although usually reliable industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously said it still won't be ready for mass-production come the Note 9's release.

The Bell's report also states that Samsung will improve the 3D sensing camera technology in the next S-series flagship to help improve the performance and security of its face unlock feature. It should also result in an improvement for AR Emoji, too.

It is not currently known if the Samsung Galaxy S10 "Beyond" will also feature 3D sensing Face ID-style technology on the front. Facial recognition tech is big news in the phone market at present but industry sources are yet to establish whether Samsung will use it going forward.

"Unlike FOD, partners in the 3D sensing module are not detecting mass-production movements," one electronics industry source said.

