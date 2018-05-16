Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S10 to get earlier launches, says report

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S10 smartphones will be launched earlier in the year than their predecessors, according to a report from the Korea Herald.

Citing "industry sources", it's believed Samsung wants the Galaxy Note 9 to get a jump on Apple's three new iPhones and for the Galaxy S10 to be launched soon after to entice customers.

The Galaxy Note 9 likely won't be too different to the Galaxy Note 8. It was originally expected to be the first Samsung device to introduce an in-display fingerprint sensor but that now won't be the case, it will instead debut on the Galaxy S10. If Samsung was to follow a similar launch cycle to 2017, the Note 9 should be unveiled in August and released in September. However industry sources now say it will be announced in mid-Summer, likely "late-July" and released in August.

The Galaxy S10 meanwhile would be announced in March if it was to follow a similar cycle to the S9, but it's now believed it will be announced as early as January at CES. Added to this, sources say Samsung may finally introduce its much-rumoured foldable smartphone at MWC in February. The development of an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor will likely determine when the Galaxy S10 will be launched.

As with any rumours, this should be taken with a pinch of salt for now. We'd suggest assuming both Samsung flagships will be released in similar launch cycles to their predecessors, but we will keep our eyes peeled for any developments.